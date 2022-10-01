Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 25.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BLK opened at $550.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.56 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

