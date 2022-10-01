Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Diageo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $163.50 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

