Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,877 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 136.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,673 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,744.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 30,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.41. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

