Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,072,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,629,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
