Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,072,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,629,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.