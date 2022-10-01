Sandy Spring Bank Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
