Sandy Spring Bank Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

