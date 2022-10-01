Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 169,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 132.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

NYSE LH opened at $204.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $204.59 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

