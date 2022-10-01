Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 270,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $197.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.