Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 6,509 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,072,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,629,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $80.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Featured Articles

