Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.