Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

