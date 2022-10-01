Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,451 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 196,858 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 337,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,571 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

