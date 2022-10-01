Sandy Spring Bank Sells 586 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

