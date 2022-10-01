Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.6% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $43,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

MDY stock opened at $401.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

