Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.29

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 2845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sapiens International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 51.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

