SaTT (SATT) 1-Day Volume Hits $63,481.00

SaTT (SATT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. SaTT has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $63,481.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SaTT has traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar.

SaTT’s genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

