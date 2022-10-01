Scala (XLA) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Scala (XLA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $481,255.56 and $122.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

