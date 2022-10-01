Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SBGSY opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

