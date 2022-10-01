Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,121 ($37.71).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Schroders Stock Performance
Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 389.30 ($4.70) on Monday. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 384.60 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 629.50 ($7.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,366.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,724.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.00.
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
