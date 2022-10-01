Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,962. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $222.61 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

