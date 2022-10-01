Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Trading Down 1.6 %

MMM traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $110.50. 3,112,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,383,343. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $138.70. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

