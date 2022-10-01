Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.2% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.