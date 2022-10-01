Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 1,826,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

