Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

