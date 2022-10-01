Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,188. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

