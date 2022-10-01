Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

