Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $42.35. 11,034,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,260. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

