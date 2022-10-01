ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance
Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock remained flat at $9.94 on Friday. 306,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $428.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of -0.02. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30.
ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.
About ScION Tech Growth II
ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
