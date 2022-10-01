ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock remained flat at $9.94 on Friday. 306,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $428.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of -0.02. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II

About ScION Tech Growth II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 822,936 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,328,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 766,828 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.