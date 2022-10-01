Scotiabank Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TORXF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

TORXF stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

