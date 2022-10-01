Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPMLF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Dundee Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.04.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

