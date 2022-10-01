SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHACU. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related platform in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.