SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.
SCYNEXIS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. 51,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,765. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 169.86% and a negative net margin of 1,557.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.