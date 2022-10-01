SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. 51,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,765. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 169.86% and a negative net margin of 1,557.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

Further Reading

