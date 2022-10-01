Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 37.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

