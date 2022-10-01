SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SCWX opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 85.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

