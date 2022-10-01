Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.96.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
