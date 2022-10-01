Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Security National Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Security National Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 32.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

