Sekisui House Reit (OTC:SKUEF) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sekisui House Reit (OTC:SKUEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sekisui House Reit Stock Performance
