Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Down 6.2%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.36. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Seneca Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.