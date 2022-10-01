Senior (LON:SNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $111.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 113.63 ($1.37), with a volume of 393480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.80 ($1.46).

Several equities analysts have commented on SNR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £490.72 million and a PE ratio of 3,900.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

