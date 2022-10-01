Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 381,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 61.26% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $504,219.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,703.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $1,126,852 over the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

