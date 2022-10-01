Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30), with a volume of 64257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

Serabi Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.93 million and a P/E ratio of 416.67.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

