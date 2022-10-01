Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Sezzle Inc. (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 9,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company in United States, Canada, India, and Europe. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

