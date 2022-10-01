SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,407.50.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of SGS stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

