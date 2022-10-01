ShareToken (SHR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209,079.00

ShareToken (SHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One ShareToken coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ShareToken has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. ShareToken has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $209,079.00 worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ShareToken

ShareToken’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 2,526,393,715 coins. ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing. The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ShareToken is sharering.network.

ShareToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR).ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem.”

