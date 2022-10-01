Short Interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Grows By 35.2%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 1.7 %

QFIN stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after buying an additional 1,871,646 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 449,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 310,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QFIN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

