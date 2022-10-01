Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Declines By 27.8%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acerinox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Acerinox Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.54. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Featured Stories

