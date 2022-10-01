Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Expands By 18.8%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aperam in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APEMY stock remained flat at $24.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 142. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. Aperam has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Aperam Announces Dividend

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aperam will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Aperam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.