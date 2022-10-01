Short Interest in Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Drops By 19.6%

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DWAT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 1,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.