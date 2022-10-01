Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Increases By 24.1%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $48.45 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $438,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 276,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

