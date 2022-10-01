Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Drops By 20.4%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 86,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,768. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.