Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Drops By 20.4%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 86,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,768. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
