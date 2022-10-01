Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Declines By 37.2%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 125,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

