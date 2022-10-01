Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Declines By 17.8%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,119. The firm has a market cap of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About Chimerix

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.